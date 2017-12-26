DERBY DAY: So easy for Fenmen against 10-man Tigers

This top-of-the-table clash was effectively all over inside 15 minutes.

Before kick-off on Boxing Day, Holbeach United were ahead of Wisbech Town only on goal difference.

But there was a huge gap between the Fenland rivals from the early exchanges.

Wisbech had already taken control with a 2-0 lead before Stacy Cartwright’s stupidity brought a red card and left the Tigers with no way back.

Michael Frew’s double in the second half completed an emphatic win and extended the unbeaten home record into double figures.

With only 13 seconds on the clock, Holbeach captain Nick Jackson was forced into a last-gasp challenge on Kieran Hamilton.

Photos by Adam Fairbrother

Wisbech went in front on five minutes, although they were fortunate to be awarded a free-kick following Spencer Tinkler’s challenge.

Adam Millson delivered the set-piece, Holbeach could not clear the ball and Alex Beck smashed a terrific shot into the top corner.

Tigers boss Seb Hayes was urging his players to work harder and get the basics right.

But they didn’t listen as Millson’s corner was nodded home by Wisbech skipper Jon Fairweather.

Two minutes later, it got even worse for Holbeach in a moment of madness.

Cartwright was penalised for an aerial duel with Frew – but then kicked the striker on the back of the head when he was on the ground.

Joe Smith dropped back, Joe Braithwaite came on and Lewis Leckie twice forced Paul Bastock into action.

Another change at the start of the second half led to some improvement by the Tigers.

However, Beck failed to punish Jackson’s error and Frew should have done more with a far-post header.

Frew beat the offside trap to make it 3-0 from Jordan Yong’s pass.

Leckie nodded wide then Kieran Hamilton’s right-wing cross was converted by Frew at the second attempt.

Rick Drury pulled off a fine save from Beck but Wisbech couldn’t quite match the big margin of victory when they humiliated Holbeach 7-2 on Easter Monday.

Having started out level on points, they couldn’t believe it was going to be so easy again.

WISBECH TOWN

4-3-3: Bastock; Wilson (sub Hart 59 mins), Fairweather, Stevens, Yong; Bendon (sub Smith 55 mins), Murphy, Millson; Beck, Frew, Hamilton. Subs not used: Ford, Cousins.

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-2-3-1: Drury; Harker (sub Braithwaite 28 mins), Tinkler, Cartwright, Jackson; Brooks (sub Griffiths h-t), Dougill; Bird, Smith, Zuerner (sub Avis 74 mins); Leckie. Subs not used: Davies, Fenton.

REFEREE

Paul Dobbs.

GOALS

Beck (5 mins, 1-0); Fairweather (12 mins, 2-0); Frew (61 mins, 3-0); Frew (77 mins, 4-0).

SENDING-OFF

Cartwright (violent conduct).

BOOKINGS

Tinkler (dissent); Bird (foul); Griffiths (unsporting behaviour).

ATTENDANCE

375

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★