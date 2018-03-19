Fast and furious Fenmen: Wisbech Town humble Leicester Nirvana

A fast start saw Wisbech Town continue their bid for the United Counties top-flight title with a 6-3 win over Leicester Nirvana.

Nirvana went into Saturday’s game with an outside chance of breaking into the title challenging pack – with six games in hand on second-placed Wisbech and nine on leaders Yaxley.

Wisbech v Leicester Nirvana

But their hopes were dealt a blow by an impressive first half display by the Fenmen, which included two rare goals from defender Jamie Stevens.

Wisbech boss Gary Setchell said: “The game was all over in 34 minutes.

“We came out, pressed and made life very difficult for them.

“It was always important that we started fast and the team that got on top was always going to press on.

“There were two evenly-matched teams but we had that 30 minutes where we were absolutely outstanding.

“We worked hard and are very pleased with the win.”

Setchell’s side took the lead in the seventh minute, with Alex Beck muscling his way past a defender before taking his shot early and finding the net from 20 yards.

Five minutes later, Michael Frew headed home from Danny Setchell’s free kick to double Wisbech’s the lead before Stevens made it 3-0 after 22 minutes when he was given time and space in the Nirvana penalty area.

Eight minutes later, Stevens lost his marker and was able to nod home a Setchell corner at the near post, as the Fenmen put a poor Leicester outfit to the sword.

Twelve minutes before the interval, the Fenmen’s Josh Ford found space on the edge of the box.

Turn to page 79