FC Parson Drove cruise into semis after beating Spalding Town

Quarter Final Intermediate Shield

FC Parson Drove 2

Spalding Town 0

Drove entered the game in good form and looking to avenge the defeat to Spalding at Ground Hop 2017.

Drove dominated the game and possession from minute one, Spalding appeared to have a game plan, a very deep laying defence and midfield making it very hard for Drove to get in behind. Spalding offered little threat with one man up top who eventually was coming deeper himself.

The Spalding ’keeper made two exceptional saves during the first 25 minutes and Drove also missed a sitter. Drove in the main remained patient however had a 10 minute spell of forcing the final third a little.

Second half Drove made a few changes to try to draw the Spalding defence out and to allow us to have possession in the final third. This was effective with Aaron McKenna and Robbie Harris lining the play.

Drove scored on 55 minutes after superb work from Jermaine Watson delivering in to the oncoming run of Gaje Drew to make it 1-0. The Spalding Keeper made a further three fantastic stops in the second half before they were broken down eventually being finished by Aaron McKenna.

Manager Gary Haime said: “I was very pleased, as a whole. It was a strange game, it was almost like an attack versus defence exercise that we would run in training.

“A couple of months ago we would have got frustrated but we displayed a level of maturity that is evidentially growing within the group.

“Credit to Spalding town, they had a game plan and stuck to it, lots of men behind the ball and combative. I always however felt it was just a matter of time and could only ever see them scoring from a set-piece.”

Drove are now in the hat for their second Semi-Final of the season and are set to play Eye Utd in a six pointer this coming Saturday (Jan 20, 2018). A point separates the two sides at the top of the table.