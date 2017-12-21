FC Parson Drove granted planning permission for floodlights

Peterborough League side FC Parson Drove have been granted planning permission for floodlights at their Main Road ground.

This is the latest in a string of ground improvements since the club was brought back from its demise four months ago.

MFCP Parson Drove

The club within those four months have installed a full steel perimeter pitch surround with sponsor boarding, re-fitted changing rooms, installed new goals, launched a reserve team and are having the dug-outs replaced during the winter break.

FC Parson Drove has previously competed in the FA Vase, FA Cup and has seven Peterborough Premier League titles to its name.

The club stated: “Since the restart of the club F.C. Parson Drove has received amazing feedback from visiting sides and officials on the facilities’ improvements and the hospitality provided.”

The installation of the lights shall begin and be completed in January 2018 with weather permitting. Further developments are planned including hard standing, pitch length shelter and perimeter fencing.

MFCP Parson Drove

Club chairman and first team manager Gary Haime said: “It has been a crazy four months on and off of the pitch, I am immensely grateful for the support the club has received. The Amenities, the Parish Council, the residents and of course the members of our club have been absolutely amazing”

“I want higher level football for this football club, we want to bring back the days of the FA Vase and the FA Cup.

“This is also hugely about community engagement. We have had a season average crowd for home games of 58 people and at our current level that is very impressive.”

Drove First and Reserves have had a great start to their campaigns with them sitting second and first respectively.

“Our aim is promotion; we have applied for some exceptional requests for league jumps which are under consideration, but what I do promise however long the road, we will get to our destination”

First team captain Callum Brown, speaking on behalf of the players, added: “Many of us have been asked why we have signed for the club at the entry level as this is below our individual playing level.

“For me the answer is simple, the ‘gaffa’ hasn’t sold us a pipe dream it is a real and achievable exciting project. Once Gary had detailed the project, the plan and also the clubs history it was a no brainer for me and that is echoed by the lads”

“ I know the dream will be realised and I want to be a big part of that, Gary has managed me pretty much all of my adult football and has always trusted in me and I and the boys trust in him”