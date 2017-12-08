FC Parson Drove launch Reserves in Peterborough Football League

Just 16 weeks after the rebirth of Parson Drove Football Club, the club has launched a reserve team which begin their campaign this weekend (Sat, Dec 9).

The reserve team will be headed up by Andrew Wilson and in the past few days have secured Karl Leonard to the management team. Their opening ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League Division Five B fixture will be away to Hampton FC.

MFCP Parson Drove

First team manager and club chairman Gary Haime said: “It is a brave decision to launch the reserves mid-season into the PDFL league split; however I and the committee felt it was a positive move. We want to be able to have the strength and depth at the club and to ensure that players have football within the club as opposed to loaning players out for minutes.

“We have managed to secure some great additions that will fit in well within the club, we will learn from where other clubs get it wrong and this will truly be a one club mentality.

“It is vital that players sign up to this, we have already lost a couple of lads where it appears that they would not entertain moving up and down the groups and we wish them well. Youth development is one of the key remits for Andrew and Karl.

“In 16 weeks FC Parson Drove have achieved a lot off of the pitch including changing room refits, barrier surround, full sponsor boards and new goals. The club’s next development will be new dugouts that are planned to be installed during the Christmas break.”