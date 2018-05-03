Fighting spirit helps Chatteris Town claim crucial win

Cambs Kershaw Premier

Chatteris Town 2

Cambridge City Development 1

The Lilies’ commitment and fighting spirit carried them through to a first league victory since February.

Both teams showed signs that they did not deserve to be languishing at the wrong end of the table with examples of bright, offensive play on show.

What was a mostly end-to-end affair provided the evening entertainment for both sets of supporters, and they weren’t to be disappointed as Town completed a second-half turnaround to edge an even contest.

Town were lucky not to rue all of their missed opportunities, the clearest sight on goal before the break coming via Seve Revell, but he squandered a one-on-one chance with City goalkeeper Andy Jolley by chipping over.

The visitors did probe with lengthy spells of possession, and their pressure paid off when an in-swinging corner found the head of the unmarked Victor Garcia who nodded in past stand-in ’keeper James Barrett on the stroke of half-time.

Defending set-pieces has become an issue for Town of late, but after a half that manager Alex Kaufman described as “absolutely disgraceful”, they responded in menacing style.

Brandon Ransome got the ball rolling by converting Dave Turnbull’s pinpoint corner four minutes after the restart, and then the impressive Matt Harris-Hercules delivered an emphatic top-corner strike on 73 minutes to send West Street into raptures.

Due credit should also go to Lilies captain Simon Howard, who made decisive goal-saving challenges to first prevent a distant effort and then denying Amin Relizani inside the six-yard area at 0-0.

They did have to absorb relentless City pressure at the death, but managed to hold onto what could be a precious three points.