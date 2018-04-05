Fixture build-up for Wisbech Town

Wisbech Town boss Gary Setchell hopes the United Counties League title race doesn’t turn into a farce as the fixtures start to pile up for all of the promotion contenders.

The Fenmen have been left with eight fixtures to play in the final month of the season after their games at Daventry (Saturday) and Holbeach (Easter Monday) were both washed out.

Wisbech have already been left with midweek trips to both Leicester Nirvana and Daventry following the recent postponements and Setchell said: “It would be a great shame if teams are not able to field their best sides at such a critical stage of the season because of the fixture build-up.

“We’ve now got to go to Leicester Nirvana and Daventry in midweek and it’s not ideal for a lot of players at this level with a lot of them having to work until late afternoon.

“Everyone knew the rain was coming, but there’s nothing you can do about it.

“We’re going to be going Saturday-Tuesday for almost the remainder of the season. I just hope we don’t end up getting more call-offs.

“There were six or seven clubs in the title race, now there are five. I’m expecting the season to go right down to the wire.”

With the games set to come thick-and-fast,Setchell added added two players to his squad ahead of Saturday’s registration deadline.

Returning to the club after an absence of three months is defender Aaron Hart, who made eight appearances (six starts, two as sub) for the Fenmen between early October and Boxing Day, scoring the late winner at Sleaford.

Hart will continue to be part of the Peterborough United Youth Team, which is where the other new face – 18-year-old striker Josh Davison – has also arrived from.

Davison, who will also train and play for the Posh Under-18 side, also spent some time on loan at Southern League Premier Division side St Neots Town earlier in the season.

“With us not having a reserve or youth team, we needed some extra bodies in to share the workload,” admitted Setchell.

“Aaron did well for us earlier in the season and I’m glad to have him back while Josh has scored goals for Peterborough Under-18s.”

On Saturday, Wisbech entertain Cogenhoe at the Elgoods Stadium.

Cogenhoe recently drew with Wisbech’s promotion rivals Deeping Rangers and Setchell said: “They’ve been flying.

“They are unbeaten in nine and have been upsetting everyone, it will be hard but we’ve got eight tough games between now and the end of the season.”