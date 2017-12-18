Frew hat-trick seals Wisbech Town goal fest at Cogenhoe

ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division

Cogenhoe United 3 Wisbech Town 6

The Fenmen were given a scare by the hosts, surrendering a 3-0 lead before pulling away on Saturday.

A Michael Frew hat-trick, an Alex Beck brace and Danny Setchell’s penalty meant Wisbech won the battle of two UCL sides who remain in the FA Vase.

An end-to-end game saw Wisbech cruising at three goals to the good, but Cogenhoe fought back to 3-3 at Compton Park. Two penalty decisions were critical. Wisbech were awarded one and at 4-3 the Cooks could have had one seconds later.

After just two minutes Frew headed home Setchell’s inswinging corner against the depleted Cooks side.

Some 15 minutes later Frew scored from another powerful header past Stuart Lutter and the forward went close with a further chance.

Ten minutes into the second half Beck slotted home on a breakaway, and on 57 minutes in reply stand-in home skipper Sean McBride volleyed in. On the hour mark Matt Long netted from ten yards; then Dan Stevenson levelled with a header at a corner from the left on 68 minutes.

But Melling fouled Frew in the Cooks box, with Setchell making no mistake from the spot with 13 minutes left. Cogenhoe were left shouting for a penalty of their own after McBride was challenged in the box, but soon after Frew sped clear and completed his hat-trick.

The Fenmen made it safe two minutes later when sub Kieran Hamilton set up Beck at the near post to score.

Wisbech: Bastock, Wilson, Yong, Fairweather, Bendon, Millson, Murphy, D Setchell (Hamilton 79), Frew (Tricks 86), Beck, Ford. Subs not used: Smith, Stevens.