Harris hits hat-trick as cloud nine Parson Drove gain revenge over Bretton

ChromaSport Peterborough & District Football League

Division Two

Bretton North End 1 FC Parson Drove 9

Drove approached the game looking to avenge the defeat in the home leg six weeks ago where Bretton came through 2-1 victors.

The game was delayed almost 15 minutes due to a bus breaking down carrying five Bretton players.

The players did not arrive, leaving Bretton with 10 men.

Drove however had to remain focused on the job at hand. Drove started quickly scoring in the first five minutes after a great run from Jermaine Watson delivering the perfect cross for young Robbie Knight to finish with a diving header.

The second followed five minutes later as Ryan Alexander cut inside the box, firing home.

Drove then missed numerous gilt edged chances over the next 15 minutes until Kev Smith rounded the Bretton goalkeeper to make it three.

Former Wisbech and King’s Lynn forward Robbie Harris made it four just before half time.

The second half was important that Drove remained disciplined and professional, and the visitors started quickly with Kevin Smith adding his second of the game.

Bretton to their credit didn’t give up the ghost.

Harris rounded the Bretton keeper on 55 minutes to make it six.

The game was starting to peter-out with the tempo dropping and Drove being so comfortably ahead, Drove did add a seventh after a direct run from Teddy Haime provided a driven cross to the oncoming Harris to compete his hat-trick.

Bretton hit back with a lapse of concentration by Parson Drove; however the finish by the Bretton player was superb.

This kick-started Drove who finished the game very well, moving the ball quickly and effectively. The Bretton keeper made a number of good stops before Reagan Brown struck to make it 8-1 shortly followed by leading goal scorer Matty Cawthorn to make it nine.

Scorers – Harris x 3, Alexander, Smith x 2 Knight, R.Brown, Cawthorn.

Manager Gary Haime said: “ I am obviously over the moon with the points and how we conducted ourselves given the events of the day. I would like to have avenged our defeat against a full strength Bretton side but you can only beat what is in front of you”

“We have had a great four months on and off of the pitch. We sit second at Christmas and have finished the year playing some superb stuff, in some respects the break has came at the wrong time!”

He added: “We have arranged two very testing friendlies during the winter break to make sure we hit the ground running when we return to competitive football on January 6.

“We shall face Moulton Harrox on December 30 and Netherton on January 1, they don’t come much tougher than that within the PDFL.”

Parson Drove Reserves continued their good start with a 2-2 draw to Stanground, Stanground scoring a 91st minute equaliser.

Reports were Drove deserved the three points and had the chances to secure the win. Managers Andrew Wilson and Karl Leonard were very proud of the group.