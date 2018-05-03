Indisciplined title winners Wisbech Acorns suffer shock Chatteris defeat

Cambs 3B

Chatteris Fen Tigers 3

Wisbech Town Acorns 2

Wisbech Town Acorns suffered a post-title defeat at the hands of Chatteris Fen Tigers.

Prior to this defeat, Acorns were on a 13-game unbeaten streak, having secured the league title the week before.

The team was lacking their usual edge and found themselves 2-0 down at half-time through a well-taken goal from a set-piece and a second from where the ball appeared to go out of play, but neither the linesman or referee decided to give it.

Acorns battled back into the game in the second half and tied the game through two Alfa Jalo headers.

Acorns looked the more likely to take the lead, forcing Tigers shotstopper Luke Fage into a couple of decent saves.

However, it was Tigers who took the lead seven minutes from time when a mishit clearance fell to a Tigers attacker, who made no mistake.

Acorns were left feeling aggrieved when a penalty for them was denied minutes before full time for a double foul on Jalo in the box.

Instead the referee booked Jalo for simulation despite the Tigers players’ reactions indicating a penalty was to be awarded against them.

Frustrations boiled over in the last few minutes, which saw Ryan Brazil and Kensey Carter dismissed seconds before full-time for foul and abusive language.

Acorns manager Karl Schultz said: “In the first half they wanted it more than us. Everything about today started wrong.

“With the league title wrapped up we took our foot off the gas.

“I’m certain if we hadn’t secured the league title already we would have given a better account of ourselves.

“Everything this week just seemed to work against us, though.

“Whilst not wanting to use this as an excuse, with half my team playing for their Sunday league team on a Friday night, then playing again less than 24 hours later, it’s not exactly ideal.”