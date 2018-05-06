It’s time to regroup after title heartache, says Wisbech Town boss

Devastated Wisbech Town manager Gary Setchell says its time for the players to regroup after their failure to win the United Counties League crown yesterday.

The Fenmen went into Saturday’s game against Daventry Town knowing they would be crowned champions with three points at the Elgoods Stadium.

Wisbech v Daventry final league game of the season

Setchell’s troops fell behind in the 23rd minute and, despite equalising through Adam Millson with 12 minutes left on the clock, they were unable to find the goal that would have won the club their first league title since 190/91.

But the club will still be playing Step Four football next season after coming out of nowhere to win promotion in an incredible title race and Setchell said: “We’ve got to regroup and start building towards next season.

“We’re bitterly disappointed not to win the league title in front of our own fans, but we are still going to be playing Step Four football next season.

“The players should walk away with their heads held high. We’ve gained a promotion and it’s the first time the club have achieved that since the 1990s.

“There was a two-year plan to get out of this league and we’ve managed it in eight months so you can’t ask for any more than that.”

Setchell admitted that his players had put their promotion celebrations on hold following their midweek victory against the same opponents.

“We didn’t celebrate getting promotion on Tuesday as we were so focused on trying to win the league today,” said Setchell.

“Yaxley probably thought they weren’t going to win it so wherever they are they will be having a good time, but fair play to them and hopefully we will play each other again next season.

“I’d like to congratulate them and all of the other teams involved in the title race for long periods like Newport Pagnell, Holbeach and Deeping.”

Looking ahead to next season, Setchell said: “We’re going into unchartered territory so I need to sit down with the board and see where we are at and what we are going to do.

“We will probably have one of the smallest budgets at Step Four so it will be about getting a group of players who will work hard together.

“Hard work, honesty and endeavour will get you a long way in the game in general, not just at Step Four football.”