Jolly good first Jordan goal for Wisbech Town Acorns who clip The Eagle’s wings

Cambs Mead Plant & Grab

Division 3B

Wisbech Town Acorns 4 The Eagle 0

It was second versus first in Cambs 3B this weekend, as the hosts ran riot in the first half to secure top spot in the league over the Christmas break and clip The Eagle’s wings.

After 13 minutes, Luke Gale released Alfa Jalo to slot past the visiting goalkeeper, before a quick corner routine after 30 minutes saw Jalo, and Acorns, double their tally.

Jalo then turned provider as he crossed the ball into Jordan Jolly to nod home his first goal for the club.

The second half saw the visitors take the game to the hosts, but it was Acorns who scored again after the hour mark, following a Matthew Thomas trademark free-kick into the top corner.

The remainder of the match saw the visitors threaten a few times, but a headed clearance from goalkeeper, Danny Vertigan cleared the best chance The Eagle had that half.

Manager, Karl Schultz, said: “To shut The Eagle out today was a brilliant achievement.

“They haven’t failed to score in nine months’ worth of matches. The result today means that, bar losing double figures next week to Chatteris Fen Tigers, we will finish 2017 top of the league!”

Cambs Kershaw League Premier

Chatteris Town First team crashed 0-6 at home to Cherry Hinton, the visitors’ Conor Diver being the Lilies’ chief tormentor with a hat-trick at West Street.

Chatteris enter Christmas second from bottom.