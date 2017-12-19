Kavanagh is sporting in Benwick Athletic’s first Cambs League point of season

Mead Plant & Grab 5B

Wicken 3

Benwick Athletic Res 3

Athletic’s Reserves skipper Danny Kavanagh made the sporting gesture of the day persuading the referee not to dismiss the Wicken keeper as Benwick bagged their first point of the season in their lucky 13th attempt.

With the game at 0-0 the Wicken stopper pulled down Benwick’s Curtis Oldroyd and was shown the red card. Kavanagh got it changed to a yellow, with Brandon Casson-Rennie scoring the penalty.

Oldroyd scored with a great individual goal to make it 2-0 at half-time. Wicken started well in the second half, scoring twice in the opening 15 minutes, but Oldroyd scored another from the edge of the area.

Benwick held out until the 84 minute when Wicken scored a scrappy equaliser.

Manager Rikki-Lee Marr compared Kavanagh’s sportsmanship as exemplary and said: “I am really proud of our skipper.”

Other results, 3B: Benwick Ath 2 Wisbech SM B 1; Chatteris Fen Tigers v Burwell S’s R P-P; Guyhirn v Bluntisham Rgs R P-P; Wisbech T Ac’s 4 The Eagle 0.

4B: Coldham United 4 Needingworth U R 2; Fordham R v Chatteris Town A home walkover; Outwell Swifts Res 9 March Rangers Res 2; Wimblington Res 6 Hemingfords U A 1.

5B: AFC Christchurch 10 Coldham Utd Res 0; Cottenham U A v Marchester United P-P; March Soccer Academy 2 Fenstanton Reserves 3.