Leaders Newport Pagnell visit Wisbech Town for crunch UCL clash

Wisbech Town FC face a mouth-watering second versus first home clash with UCL leaders Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday, KO 3pm.

The Fenmen managed an ideal preparation for their ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division top-of-the-table game by blitzing visitors Sileby Rangers 11-0 and making history at their new ground (see page 79) last Saturday.

Boosting their goals for column meant Wisbech rose above Deeping Rangers to go second on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Newport Pagnell suffered a postponement at their Willen Road ground against Leicester Nirvana, so the Fenmen now trail The Swans by five points, but crucially Saturday’s Elgood’s Stadium hosts have two games in hand.

After his side’s first win of the year versus second-from- bottom Northampton Sileby Rangers, manager Gary Setchell said: “It was exactly the reaction I wanted from the boys.

“We played very well and at 2-0 down and going down to ten men they downed tools and we put them to the sword.”

In their last six league games entertainment kings Wisbech have won four matches, drawn two, scored 29 and conceded seven.

The Fenmen’s record in their last 18 UCL clashes reads: won 13, drawn four, lost one.

Kick-starting this run was a 5-0 FA Vase September success at Bourne Town. Three more Vase victories followed before an exit to Bromsgrove Sporting on January 6.

l Former Fenmen Harry Limb and Harry Vince have both been loaned out to Evostik League side Matlock Town from Premier Leaguers Burnley and Boston United respectively.