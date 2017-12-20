Long Sutton keep tabs on Peterborough League Div 1 leaders Moulton with Oundle win

Peterborough League

Division One

Oundle T 0

Long Sutton Athletic 2

Second spot Long Sutton Athletic are four points behind leaders Moulton Harrox Reserves going into the Christmas break after winning with goals from Matthew Oliver and Martin Ward.

Division Two

Bretton North End FC 1 Parson Drove 9

FC Parson Drove are second in the table one point behind leaders Eye United FC (see report below). Eye have a game in hand.

PFA Minor Cup

FC Peterborough ‘A’ 3 Tydd St Mary FC Res 4

Saints Reserves progressed thanks to scorers Ben Gibbons, Marcus Gilbertson, Paul Richardson and Matthew Rose.

Saints were 0-3 up at half-time.

Division Four: Long Sutton Athletic Res 2 (Ryan Brothwell, Jonathan Clark) Ramsey Town R 2.

Division Five B: FC Parson Drove Res 2 Stanground Sports FC 2.