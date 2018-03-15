March Ladies beat Park in double header

Cambs S Tech Prem

March Town Ladies 3 Park Ladies 1

With a fixture congestion, the Hares and Park Ladies decided to play two games on Sunday – both ending in 3-1 victories to March.

Both games were played with the physicality and passion expected from the two local rivals. In the first game, Shannon Shaw hit the bar early on, but the Hares took the lead when a Shannon Kelly corner was volleyed in by Adele Munday. Another Kelly corner was nodded in by Shaw.

The 2-0 lead was reduced from a well-worked Park goal in the second half. Charley Miller scored the Hares’ third from the spot after a handball in the penalty area.

In the second game, there were few goal attempts until the 20th minute when Shaw scored a toe-poker past the keeper and then a second, holding off a Park defender.

Park scored from a corner set piece just before half-time. With the second half well contested, Ella Nutter scored from close range after a scramble from a corner.

Park must be credited with playing 120 minutes with limited subs and putting up some fighting performances. The Hares move up to fifth on 17 points.

Peterborough Youth League U15

March Park Rangers 8 Park Farm Pumas 1

March took a while to settle but soon took control.

They opened the scoring through Lewis Kent and added three further goals before half-time through Kallum Jupp and Dalton ‘DJ’ Moore 2. They started the second half much more positively and added goals through MoM Moore, Kent 2 (both hat-tricks) and a fine individual goal from Ben Jupp.

MoM: Dalton DJ Moore.