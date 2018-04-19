March Ladies go down with battling Netherton display

S Tech Prem League

March Town Ladies 1

Netherton Ladies 2

The Hares battled well against second-placed Netherton Ladies who took the lead with their first shot on target.

An Emma Searle free-kick and Shannon Shaw shot went close but Netherton doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time.

Shaw was up-ended in the penalty area on 60 minutes and Emma Frost duly dispatched the resulting penalty.

Keeper Tori Sharpe and player-of-the-match Claire Newton put in great displays.

Peterborough Youth League

Under 15

March Park Rangers 4

Holbeach Blacks 3

This was a fine game played in the right spirit.

March took the lead with an excellent strike from Dalton DJ Moore who added a second soon after.

Holbeach pulled a goal back before March added a third before half-time from Nojus Konceigo.

March scored their fourth goal after the break through Todd Gray-Essen before Holbeach pulled two goals back.

MoM: Dalton DJ Moore.

Peterborough Junior Alliance

Under 14

March Soccer School 3

Stanground 3

March Soccer School showed great determination and character against Stanground.

Despite a fine goal from Dan Cave the Blues trailed 3-1 at the break.

A cool finish from Duke Higham and a long-range thunderbolt from Jack Dawson saw them draw level, but despite creating many chances they couldn’t find a winner.

Kieran Goodwin was MoM who, alongside Quinn Canavan, bought stability and confidence for the second half onslaught.