March Ladies hit goal trail in double header

March Town Ladies faced Cambridge University Ladies in a double-header in the S Tech Prem League.
In the first game, Emma Frost’s corner went into the net to level the scores.
Shannon Shaw also scored from close range and it was 2-2 at half-time.
After the break. Kayleigh Churchyard set up Shaw for a second and Frost scored from a defensive mix-up. Shaw bagged her treble with a lob, before Cambs Uni replied to make it 3-5.
Naomi McGarvie completed a 6-3 win.
In the second game, the Hares went into a 3-1 half-time lead after Ella Nutter scored from the six-yard line. Shaw added a second with a shot that the keeper couldn’t hold.
Cambs Uni came back in the second half and levelled it to 3-3 and then hit the crossbar.
Rachel Dean scored a memorable winner to give the Hares a second victory and enhance their chances of a top-four finish.
Peterborough Youth League
Spalding Whites 0
March Park Rangers 9
March opened the scoring in the first half with a fine free-kick from Lewis Kent and added two further goals through Kallum Jupp and Harry Haslett.
After the break, March added six goals through Todd Gray-Essen, Nojus Konceigo, Berzan Gokman (2), Harry Bidwell (pen), and Ozzy Lovick-Lane.
MoM: Elliott James.
Under 12 Girls
March Soccer School 2
Yaxley 0
After a goalless first half, a pass from Sarah Southgate enabled the first of the goals to be driven home by Madison Hayes.
A second followed shortly after from a shot by Alexis Pomfrett assisted by Poppy Higham.
PoM: Peggy Thurlby.