March Ladies hit goal trail in double header

March Town Ladies faced Cambridge University Ladies in a double-header in the S Tech Prem League.

In the first game, Emma Frost’s corner went into the net to level the scores.

Shannon Shaw also scored from close range and it was 2-2 at half-time.

After the break. Kayleigh Churchyard set up Shaw for a second and Frost scored from a defensive mix-up. Shaw bagged her treble with a lob, before Cambs Uni replied to make it 3-5.

Naomi McGarvie completed a 6-3 win.

In the second game, the Hares went into a 3-1 half-time lead after Ella Nutter scored from the six-yard line. Shaw added a second with a shot that the keeper couldn’t hold.

Cambs Uni came back in the second half and levelled it to 3-3 and then hit the crossbar.

Rachel Dean scored a memorable winner to give the Hares a second victory and enhance their chances of a top-four finish.

Peterborough Youth League

Spalding Whites 0

March Park Rangers 9

March opened the scoring in the first half with a fine free-kick from Lewis Kent and added two further goals through Kallum Jupp and Harry Haslett.

After the break, March added six goals through Todd Gray-Essen, Nojus Konceigo, Berzan Gokman (2), Harry Bidwell (pen), and Ozzy Lovick-Lane.

MoM: Elliott James.

Under 12 Girls

March Soccer School 2

Yaxley 0

After a goalless first half, a pass from Sarah Southgate enabled the first of the goals to be driven home by Madison Hayes.

A second followed shortly after from a shot by Alexis Pomfrett assisted by Poppy Higham.

PoM: Peggy Thurlby.