March ladies lose at final Newmarket hurdle

S Tech Prem League

March Town 1

Newmarket Town 2

The Hares Ladies were unlucky not to get anything out of a close game.

In a goalless first half, a Newmarket forward was one-on-one with keeper Tori Sharpe, who bravely dived at the player’s feet.

On 60 minutes, a great pass from Chas Miller put Shannon Shaw through and she expertly placed the ball in the far corner for her 10th of the season. With 20 minutes to go, Newmarket scored from close range then struck the winner, when the game looked set for a draw.

PoM: Tori Sharpe - some great saves.

Cambs League 3B

Benwick Athletic 2

Wisbech Town Acorns 4

Acorns head into their top-of-the-table clash with Ely Crusaders next weekend after picking up three tricky points.

Acorns dominated the first 45 minutes after Alfa Jalo (strike at the near post), Richard Hunt (header from a corner) and Luke Gale (penalty and a fine solo run) all netted to make it 4-0 at half-time.

Manager Karl Schultz said: “The first half was perhaps the best I’ve seen us play all season. I made a few changes at half-time with next week in mind. Benwick kept chasing the game and deserved their goals.”

Peterborough Youth League U15

March Park Rangers 6 Netherton 3

In quite testing conditions, March opened the scoring with a fine goal from Harry Haslett who then scored a second before the visitors pulled one back. In the second half March got their passing game together and added further goals through Todd Gray-Essen 3, and Dalton DJ Moore with a fine strike.

MoM: Robert Shepherd.