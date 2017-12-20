March Ladies perform well at leaders Netherton

S Tech Prem League

Netherton Ladies 5 March Town Ladies 2

The Hares put in a cracking performance away to league leaders Netherton.

Livvi Hodges tapped in a great cross from Shannon Shaw to give the Hares a second-minute lead and it got better when a Netherton defender handled in the area.

Shannon Kelly tucked away the resulting penalty kick.

Further chances fell to Shaw and a Georgia Brown shot was well saved by the Netherton keeper.

Keeper Tori Sharpe made an excellent save to stop a Netherton penalty but the opponents scored on 44 minutes to make it 2-1 at half-time.

Netherton got a quick equaliser at the start of the second half and scored a fortunate third when a scramble in the area fell to their forward on 65 minutes.

The league leaders piled on the pressure but the Hares always looked good on the break.

In the last ten minutes. a penalty and good team goal made the final score 2-5.

PoM – joint: Tori Sharpe with some great saves and Rachel Dean with a strong debut.