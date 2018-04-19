March lose at Framlingham, Wisbech St Mary crash at leaders Woodbridge

March Town United could not bounce back from their first defeat since Brett Whaley’s return to the club on Tuesday night.

The Hares lost 3-1 at Framlingham in Thurlow Nunn Division One on the back of a 2-1 reverse at Swaffham Town in midweek, where Sean White was on target.

On Saturday (Apr 21), March are on their travels again with a trip to Little Oakley.

Wisbech St Mary, who lost 7-0 at league leaders Woodbridge Town in midweek, make the journey to Diss Town on Saturday.

Thurlow Nunn League teams will finish their campaigns across different days after the league was given approval by the FA to schedule games up to a week later than planned to complete a fixture backlog.