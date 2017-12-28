March Town beat nine-man Wisbech St Mary FC on Boxing Day

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

March Town 2

Wisbech St Mary 1

The Boxing Day derby match at the GER saw 11 yellow cards and two reds shown in a game that was far from dirty.

March won the game with goals from Ben Matthews and the experienced Luke Pepper.

Saints were reduced to 10 men when James McManus was shown a second yellow card midway through the first half.

Despite opportunities being created for both sides, the game remained goalless at half-time.

Saints took the lead through Jack Friend after 55 minutes but we’re pegged back immediately when March equalised

Saints still created chances even though they were a player short but the host side took the lead, with Saints still well in the game.

A turnover saw a long ball through to Jack Brand who appeared to be offside race in on Adam Wright, who brought down the March striker and received a red card.

Although Saints were down to nine they were always in the game and a last minute mazy run from Friend saw the Saints striker appear to be brought down in the box but the referee waived away the Saints appeals and with it went Saints hopes of obtaining a point.

March: Beeny; Brand, Chow, Gunkel, Hollis, Logan, Matthews, Mattless, Pepper, Rawson, Wykes. Substitutes: Abbott, Cable, Harris, Miller, White.

Wisbech St Mary: Burrows, Chilton, Easey, Friend, Gibson, Goult, Knight, McManus, Miller (Hutton), Parnell, Wright. Subs: Mockford, Sewell, Duke, Goodale.

Attendance: 155.

Saturday, December 23: Wisbech St Mary 1 (Tom Chilton) Norwich United 1. Att: 45. Woodbridge Town 5 March Town United 1 (Jack Brand). Ben Matthews was sent off. Att: 139.

Football

Fixtures

SAT 30 DEC 2017, 3pm

Norwich CBS v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Leiston.

Sat 06/01/18

Peterborough League

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers Res v Leverington Sports, Whittlesey Athletic v Sutton Bridge United.

CCS: Crowland Town v Tydd St Mary.

Division One: Uppingham Town v Long Sutton Athletic.

Cambs Junior Challenge Cup (3rd Round): Wimblington v FC Parson Drove.

Division Three: Leverington Sports Reserves v Thorpe Wood Rangers.

Division Four: Tydd St Mary FC Res v Long Sutton Athletic Res.

Division 5B: FC Parson Drove Res v Peterborough ‘A’, Leverington A v Stanground.