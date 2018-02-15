March Town fight back against Wisbech St Mary to earn a point

March Town fought back from 2-1 down to earn a Thurlow Nunn Division One point against Wisbech St Mary in a typical derby encounter on Saturday.

The Hares raced into an early first-half lead but Saints hit back when Jack Mockford’s strike levelled the scores in the second-half.

The home side took the lead soon after when Dale Parnell found the back of the net but they were not able to hang on for the win as March’s equaliser ensured that the points were shared.

Saints did have a chance to win it late on, only for Parnell to be denied a second by the woodwork as the ball cannoned back off the post.

Scoring for the Hares were Casey Logan and Adam Conyard, whilst striker Toby Allen played for March Town after returning to the club from King’s Lynn Town Reserves earlier in the week.

Benwick Athletic Res made it two wins on the bounce in Cambs League 5B with a 2-1 victory away to Chatteris Fen Tigers.

Gary Davis hit the bar and an opponent hit their own post before Lee Warrener struck a piledriver to make it 1-0.

On 65 minutes, a Kieran Henshaw cross was turned in by Andy Woodard to secure a 2-0 cushion but a late Fen Tigers goal set up a tense finish.

In the Cambs Invitation Cup quarter-final, March Town Ladies lost 2-0 to St Ives Ladies.

The Hares fell to defeat despite putting in a strong performance.

In a tight first half, St Ives took the lead from the penalty spot before March Town’s Shannon Shaw forced a good save from the St Ives keeper just before half-time.

The Hares were much improved in the second half but despite creating more chances, a late second goal enabled St Ives to seal the win.

An under-12 girls match between Riverside Rovers and March Soccer School was played in appalling conditions.

Despite the conditions, however, the soccer school secured a comfortable 7-1 win thanks to goals from M Hayes (5), Mays and Pomfrett.