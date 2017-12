March Town lose at Needham Reserves in Thurlow Nunn League

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

Needham Market Res 3 March Town United 2

The Hares, in their first fixture for a fortnight, went down narrowly at Needham Market Reserves.

Scorers were Jack Brand and Ben Matthews. Att:46. March Town United are in 15th spot and next Saturday are at home to Whitton United.

Results Saturday

Continued from page 70

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Fenstanton v Chatteris Tn Res P-P.

2B: Soham United R v Doddington United P-P; Wimblington 2 Wisbech St Mary A 2.

3B: Cottenham United R 1 Wisbech Town Acorns 3; The Eagle 5 Benwick Ath 4; Wisbech St M B v Guyhirn P-P.

4B: Ely Cru’s R v Chatteris T A P-P; Huntingdon U R 5 Wimblington Res 0; March Rangers Res 3 Coldham Utd 2; Outwell Sw’s Res v Wisbech T Acs Res P-P.

5B: Benwick Ath Res v Littleport T R Away Walkover; Chatteris Fen T Res v Marchester Utd P-P; Coldham U Res v Wicken P-P; March Soccer Academy 1 St Ives Rgs R 1.

ChromaSport Peterborough League

Premier Division: Leverington Sports v Pbro Sps Res P-P; Sutton Bridge U v ICA P-P.

Division One: Peterborough Polonia 1 Tydd St Mary 5 (Stuart Brown, Jake Clitheroe 4).

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 3 Rippingale & Folkingham 1.

Div Three: Leverington Rs v Holbeach Bk P-P.

Division Four: Long Sutton Res v Parkside P-P; Tydd St Mary Res v FC Peterboro’ R P-P.

Division Five: FC P’boro A v Leverington A P-P. 5B: Hampton FC 2 FC Parson Drv Res 3. PFA Senior Cup: Thorney v Long Sutton P-P.