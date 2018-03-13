March Town striker Allen is key to unlocking Team Bury

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

March Town United 2 Team Bury 0

Goals from Toby Allen and Max Mattless earned the Hares a home success over second from bottom Bury.

March: Beeny; Allen, Brand, Haime, Hollis, Jackson, Logan, M Mattless, Rawson, Short, S White. Substitutes: Chow, A Conyard, R Conyard. Not used: J Mattless, Porter. Att: 62.

The Hares are sixth from bottom. On Saturday they travel to Cornard United and next Tuesday entertain Norwich CBS.

Strikes from Jack Friend and Dale Parnell earned Wisbech St Mary a 2-2 draw with Leiston Res, while Jack Mockford was sent off for two yellow cards on Wednesday. Attendance: 42.

Saints’ weekend game was postponed and next Saturday they host Team Bury.