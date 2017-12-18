March Town United host Wisbech St Mary in Boxing Day derby

Thurlow Nunn League

First Division

March Town United 0 Whitton United 3

Sixteenth-place March lost at home to ten-man Whitton United.

The visitors’ Liam Wales was sent off for picking up two yellow cards.

March: Beeny; Brand, Chow, Gunkel, Hollis, Logan, Matthews, Rawson, Smith, Wykes, Young. Substitutes: Harrison, Miller, Woods. Att: 62.

March Town United next Saturday have the tricky task of travelling to promotion favourites Woodbridge Town. Unbeaten Woodbridge, who have won 15 out of 18 league games with a positive goal difference of 46, have been longtime leaders before being displaced by Swaffham Town on Saturday.

Meanwhile third from bottom Wisbech St Mary, who had no game at the weekend, entertain Norwich United next Saturday.

The traditional Boxing Day programme on Tuesday (11am) sees March Town United host Wisbech St Mary in a derby.