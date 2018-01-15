March Town United lose by odd goal in five to Norwich Utd Res

Thurlow Nunn League First Division

March Town United 2 Norwich United Reserves 3

The Hares lost by the odd goal in five on Saturday to 18th-position Norwich United, who are immediately below March.

On target for March were Callum Young (pictured) and Jack Rawson.

March: Beeny; J Brand, Chow, Gunkel, Hollis, Jackson, J Mattless, Pepper, Rawson, Wykes, Young. Substitutes: A Brand, Logan. Attendance: 52.

Third from bottom Wisbech St Mary lost 0-4 at home to new leaders on goal difference, Whitton United.

Saints travel to seventh-position Debenham LC next Saturday while March go to second-place Framlingham Town.

Under 13 girls

St Ives Rangers 4 March Park Rangers 1

March travelled to St Ives on Saturday in their first game of the new year.

St Ives took the lead through a fantastic goal and went into half time 2-0 up. March came out fighting in the second with Bethany Kent scoring to make it 2-1. Although March continued to battle in awful conditions, they conceded two more goals. Player of the match was Marlene Burgraf.

The Wisbech Sunday League is reforming and is looking to be set up for the new season 2018/19 and are looking for anyone that’s interested In joining to contact Martin Pettit on 07862979939. The question was asked by a number of teams that are playing in a number of different leagues if the Wisbech Sunday League could return.

So over last few weeks the committee has been formed and the aim of the WSL is to create a local league giving teams a local derby and a good standard of football at an affordable price.

WSL are looking for old team, new teams, even youth teams that are now coming into adults’ football; and also looking for Vets teams to run a Vets league (over 35).