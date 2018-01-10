March Town United win 2018 Thurlow Nunn League opener at Downham

Downham Town 1

March Town United 2

The 14th-spot Hares won their opening Thurlow Nunn League First Division match of 2018 on Saturday at near-neighbours Downham.

Goals came from Jack Brand and Michael Chow, while Downham replied with a penalty.

March: Beeny; Brand, Chow, Gunkel, Hollis, Jackson, J Mattless, Pepper, Rawson, Wykes, Young. Substitute: Miller.

Cornard United 3

Wisbech St Mary 2

Goals came in reply from Jack Friend and Jordan Goult as 19th-spot Saints lost by the odd goal in five.

Wisbech St Mary: Ablett, Beckett, Burrows, Chilton, Friend, Gibson, Goult, Hutton, Parnell, Sewell, Simpson.

Next weekend’s fixtures: March Tn Utd v Norwich U, Wisbech St Mary v Whitton U. The draw for the quarter-finals of the League Challenge Cup − February 7: Wisbech St Mary v Wroxham.

Quarter-finals of the First Division KO Cup − Tuesday, February 20: Debenham LC v Wisbech St Mary, March Town United v Norwich United Reserves.