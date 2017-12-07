March Town Utd back in Thurlow Nunn action at Needham Mkt

March Town United, who had no fixture on Saturday, return to Thurlow Nunn League Division One action at Needham Market this weekend.

S Tech League Cup Q-Final

St Ives Ladies 8 March Town Ladies 0

The Hares came up against a strong St Ives. A harsh penalty decision led to an early strike from the opponents.

A shot from Shannon Shaw was the Hares’ best effort in the first half, as further goals pushed St Ives to a 4-0 lead.

The Hares kept their heads up throughout and battled immensely, with some close efforts from Livvi Hodges, Adele Munday and Emma Searle, but St Ives managed four in the second half with counter attacking goals.

PoM – Emma Frost: Excellent stand-in left back, who kept the tricky right winger quiet throughout the game.