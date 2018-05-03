March Town Utd look to bounce back after four defeats

After a great start to his return to March Town United, the honeymoon period appears to be over for manager Brett Whaley.

The Hares have lost four in a row in Thurlow Nunn Division One.

They lost 3-1 at home to Diss on Saturday – despite Casey Logan’s penalty putting them in front.

Last night, the Hares were due to travel to Cornard before completing their campaign at Debenham LC on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Wisbech St Mary host Needham Market Reserves tonight before entertaining Holland FC on Saturday.

The Saints’ home clash against Debenham LC at the weekend was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at the ABC Quality Meats Stadium.