Parson Drove FC claim first part of possible quadruple

Cambs Junior

County Cup Final

Great Shelford Res 1

Parson Drove FC 3

Parson Drove FC took their first steps towards history by moving closer to a domestic quadruple, but boy did they have to work for it.

The match started very brightly for Drove, forcing the Shelford keeper into an early save, and that seemed to settle a few nerves.

Great Shelford started to get into the game and on 21 minutes Callum Summers was judged to have brought down the Shelford forward and Carl Edwards made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick.

Drove then pushed forward, but their first touch and ability to find that killer ball wasn’t there.

Their best chance to equalise fell to Cashy but he fired wide.

Drove’s Gary Haime made a key change at half-time by bringing on Aaron McKenna whose strength and ability to hold the ball up and bring others into play was key.

Danny Emmington was the driving force behind everything Drove did in the second half.

After seeing appeals for a penalty waved away, Drove were finally awarded a spot-kick when McKenna was floored inside the box and man-of-the-match Emmington had the confidence and discipline to send the game into extra-time.

Five minutes into the first period of extra-time, Jemaine Watson burst down the wing, into the box and drilled the ball across for Ryan Lennon to score.

Drove’s third and final goal in the second period of extra-time summed up Gaje Drew’s performance and attitude.

The Shelford goalkeeper cleared his lines, only for Drove to pump it back into the danger area, which saw McKenna walking back from an off-side position.

Drew noticed this and started his run, passing his own midfield teammate and the Shelford defence before applying a brilliant chip over the shotstopper.

Drove worked hard and had to battle for the win, but credit should go to all the lads and management staff in what was a great final.

With one of the four in the bag, Drove will hope to use the final win as a stepping stone for the remaining three titles they are chasing.