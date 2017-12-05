Parson Drove set club record in 17-0 Peterborough League triumph over Sawtry Res

Peterborough League

FC Parson Drove 17 Sawtry Reserves 0

Drove racked up a club record score against a struggling Sawtry Reserves, after being 6-0 up at half-time.

Drove started very quickly and opened the scoring from a Teddy Haime corner meeting the glancing header of Gaje Drew.

Haime followed up with a well-worked move finished coolly. Cawthorn got his first of eight on 14 minutes to make it 3-0 with a looping header.

Kevin Smith made it four and had a second disallowed for offside a few moments later. Both Cawthorn and Haime rattled the bar from 20 yards and 35 yards respectively. Cawthorn added two more to complete a first half hat-trick.

Drove came out in the second half with a clear message to be ruthless. Aaron McKenna made it 7-0, followed up with a further three from Cawthorn.

Ryan Alexander came on 10 minutes into the second half and was sublime, scoring his second hat-trick for the Drove exceptionally well.

Drew added his second of the game with 20 minutes to go from a tight angle.

Cawthorn charged down the Sawtry defender to take his tally for the day to eight. Scoring was completed by captain Callum Brown with a powerful header off a perfect McKenna corner. Jermaine Watson caused no end of problems down the left-hand side.

Manager Gary Haime said: “It was the perfect storm! The furthest we can find back with records is to the 1958 season and it is a record back to this point. Sawtry admittedly are struggling but we were superb throughout the game.

“We have some tough games coming up before and after the Christmas break and could do without the break as everything right now is clicking on and off the pitch.

“Sawtry conducted themselves well, they deserve a lot of respect for that.”

Drove host Rippingale this weekend at Main Road and expect a tough game.

Squad: Callum Summers, Dan Holyoak, Callum Brown, Ash Symonds, Connor Hughes, Karl Anderson, Peter Ryan, Gaje Drew, Kevin Smith, Matty Cawthorn, Teddy Haime, Aaron McKenna, Ryan Alexander, Jermaine Watson, Tom Lindsay, Alex Watts. Goals: Cawthorn x8, Alexander x3, Drew x2, Haime, McKenna, Brown, McKenna.

Wisbech St Mary crashed 6-0 at Swaffham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Division One with goalkeeper Joe Simpson making some impressive saves but sent off for using foul and abusive language directed at the referee.