Pivotal week for Fenmen

Wisbech Town are facing a week that will define their season as the race for the United Counties League title hots up.

The third-placed Fenmen were due to host leaders Yaxley at the Elgood’s Stadium last night before travelling to second-placed Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday.

Gary Stechell’s side went into the pivotal week on a high after thrashing Rothwell Corinthians 6-0 on Saturday, cementing their place among the title challengers.

Wisbech started brightly against a mid-table Rothwell outfit and were ahead early on when Dan Cooper helped Michael Frew’s cross into the back of the net.

With 27 minutes gone, Frew doubled the hosts’ lead after being set up by Alex Beck and ten minutes later another Beck cross resulted in another Frew goal to leave Wisbech in complete control.

Eight minutes after the restart and Richard Bunting added Wisbech’s fourth, capitalising on Rothwell’s inability to clear a loose ball in the penalty area; after Beck’s blocked shot.

With 21 minute left to play it was 5-0, with Frew sealing the match ball after his third of the afternoon took his tally for the season to 23.

Billy Smith completed the scoring six minutes from time, finishing off Kieran Hamilton’s cross to round off a comprehensive victory for the Fenmen after a dominant display.

Following Newport Pagnell’s 6-2 victory at Northampton Sileby on Saturday, Pagnell boss Darren Lynch said: “We must cut out these stupid mistakes and start keeping clean sheets if we want to achieve our main aim and that has to start against Wisbech.”