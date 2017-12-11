Setchell penalty seals Wisbech comeback versus Eynesbury

Wisbech Town 3 Eynesbury Rovers 3

The Fenmen needed to come back three times in order to draw their ChromaSport United Counties League Premier Division game on Saturday.

Goals from Dan Bendon on 30 minutes, Michael Frew (45) and a Danny Setchell penalty (87) sealed a point for the hosts.

Manager Gary Setchell said: “Although we were very disappointed with the goals we conceded and the chances we missed, to come back three times against a very good, well-organised, side shows great character.”

Wisbech are in fifth spot on 42 points from 21 games, 11 points behind but with a game in hand over league leaders Newport Pagnell Town. The Fenmen are just three points off second place Holbeach United.

Wisbech: Bastock, Beck, Bendon, Fairweather, Ford, Frew, Millson, Murphy, Setchell, Tricks, Wilson. Attendance: 129.

On Saturday Wisbech travel to 15th-position Cogenhoe United.

FC Parson Drove 3 Rippingale & Folkingham 1

There was a minute’s applause before kick-off held for former Parson Drove player Daniel Markillie, who would have celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday.

Daniel was taken 10 years ago this coming January, Daniel’s number 10 shirt was not used for the game as part of the tribute.

Following last week’s 17-0 win, Drove faced stiff opposition in Rippingale, Drove came through the away leg 4-2 victors from 2-0 down and could not take this game lightly.

Both sides started steadily and was a bit of a chess match sounding each other out, an early chance did however fall within five minutes to Drove which looked sure to put Drove 1-0 up, the chance however was not converted.

Both Drove and Rippingale had good spells of possession but Droves possession was more effective and looking the more dangerous. Rippingale had good periods throughout the first half without hurting the Parson Drove defence.

Drove got their break-through 25 minutes in through Matty Cawthorn, the goal seemed to settle Parson Drove with Drove starting the play more freely. Rippingale continued to play well but were contained in the final third buy a strong Parson Drove defence.

Drove created some excellent chances during this period, a McKenna header hitting the bar from a few yards out. A Superb Mckenna Lob where the Rippingale keeper appeared to just get the slightest of touches forcing it wide. McKenna did get his rewards making it 2-0 for Drove on 35 minutes, based on chances was what Drove deserved.

Second half Rippingale started the quicker and Drove weathered a good 10 minutes of pressure although still creating chances on the counter attack. It was one of these counter attacks in a well worked move that saw Jermaine Watson break through taking his goal expertly in to the bottom right hand corner.

Rippingale continued to threaten, Callum Summers forced to make a good save and also a good chance missed by the visitors during this period. A loss of footing in the Drove back four saw Rippingale break-through on the hour to reduce the deficit.

Drove managed the game well from then-on and regained some composure, Drove did create further chances in the second half but did not need to force the game.

Manager Gary Haime said: “I was pleased with the performance as a whole, we were very good in spells”

“Rippingale are a good side, a good forward line and a superb central midfielder who we didn’t quite get hold of all game”

“We were good for the three points, we created the better chances and looked the more dangerous in the final third however there wasn’t much in the overall game, I feel we had the more effective possession”

“The six points we have taken from Rippingale will prove to be big points, they will most certainly be taking points off of the other top sides in the Division.”

Cambs League 3B

Cottenham United Reserves 1

Wisbech Town Acorns 3

Wisbech Town Acorns moved into second place ahead of next weeks top of the table clash against The Eagle with a 3-1 away win at Cottenham.

Acorns enjoyed the perfect start after Daniel Short rose highest to nod Home Keiron Tadgell’s corner to put the visitors 1-0 up inside 10 minutes.

The home side enjoyed more of the ball for the next 30 mins or so, but wasted opportunities to play the ball through the thirds by kicking long. It was Acorns who scored next following Cory Collins closing down the Home team keeper to take the ball five yards out and score his first goal for the club.

Within five minutes of the restart Acorns essentially put the game to bed after a Matthew Thomas free kick found the top corner to go 3-0 up.

Unfortunately, the visitors put a blot on their record for this game, conceding a goal with 15 mins remaining, but held out to take all 3 Points.

Manager, Karl Schultz, said: “We were missing a few key regulars from the squad this week. But those who came into the starting line up did really well and have given me a selection headache for next week already! The strength in depth of this squad is fantastic and we’re all looking forward to next weeks top of the table match against The Eagle.”

Results Saturday, December 9

Kershaw Premier: Chatteris Town v Great Shelford postponed.

Senior B: March Town United Res 4 Royston A 2; Witchford 96 v Wisbech St Mary Res P-P.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Fenstanton v Chatteris Tn Res P-P.

2B: Soham United R v Doddington United P-P; Wimblington 2 Wisbech St Mary A 2.

3B: Cottenham United R 1 Wisbech Town Acorns 3; The Eagle 5 Benwick Ath 4; Wisbech St M B v Guyhirn P-P.

4B: Ely Cru’s R v Chatteris T A P-P; Huntingdon U R 5 Wimblington Res 0; March Rangers Res 3 Coldham Utd 2; Outwell Sw’s Res v Wisbech T Acs Res P-P.

5B: Benwick Ath Res v Littleport T R Away Walkover; Chatteris Fen T Res v Marchester Utd P-P; Coldham U Res v Wicken P-P; March Soccer Academy 1 St Ives Rgs R 1.

ChromaSport Peterborough League

Premier Division: Leverington Sports v Pbro Sports Res P-P; Sutton Bridge U v ICA P-P.

Division One: Peterborough Polonia 1 Tydd St Mary 5 (Stuart Brown, Jake Clitheroe 4).

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 3 Rippingale & Folkingham 1.

Division Three: Leverington Sports Res v Holbeach Bk P-P.

Division Four: Long Sutton Res v Parkside P-P; Tydd St Mary Res v FC Peterborough R P-P.

Division Five: FC Peterborough A v Leverington A P-P. 5B: Hampton FC 2 FC Parson Drove Res 3.

PFA Senior Cup: Thorney v Long Sutton Ath P-P.

3-2 PD Res

Christopher McAree (20 minutes), Robbie Harris (40) and Robert Eves (75),