Swans scouting report on Wisbech Town top-table clash visitors Newport Pagnell

Newport Pagnell are scoring at the rate of nearly two-and-a-half goals per game, netting 68 and conceding 37 in 28 games.

Top scorer is striker Fazal Koriya, with 22 league goals in 31 games. The UCL Premier’s top scorer is Dominic Lawless (Eynesbury Rovers, with 33).

Pagnell have slipped up during recent weeks, with just four points in five matches, including the game I watched at home to lowly Cogenhoe United.

The key to Cogenhoe’s 3-0 victory was keeping Koriya quiet, who had the ball in the net in the first half but it was ruled out for handball. The danger man was starved of service in the second half, and overall surely Pagnell will not play as poorly against Wisbech. Ryan Dove (2) and Luis Vieira struck after the break for Cogenhoe.

