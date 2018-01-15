Ten-man Wisbech Town Acorns win at Ely Crusaders

Cambs League 3B

Ely Crusaders 0

Wisbech Town Acorns 2

Wisbech Town Acorns kept their seventh clean sheet of the season, despite playing over an hour with 10 men.

Acorns took the lead after a poor kick from the Ely goalkeeper fell to Kensey Carter who rolled the ball into the empty net.

Unfortunately, Richard Hunt picked up two soft yellow cards and was dismissed with not even half an hour on the clock. The remainder of the half saw Acorns defending with their backs to the wall after struggling to deal with an enforced formation change. Some well organised defending, coupled with some cat like saves from veteran goalkeeper, Danny Vertigan, kept Ely at bay. They went in at the break 1-0 up.

Second half saw Acorns look to soak up any pressure Ely applied whilst looking to hit them on the counter attack. Chances came with Shane Knight and Alfa Jalo going through one-on-one, but were denied by some fantastic goal keeping.

It was around the 70th minute when Acorns doubled their advantage when substitute, Mario Santos netted from the angle. This gave Acorns a bit of breathing space as they looked more comfortable on the ball.

Mario Santos had another chance to make it 3-0, after he broke free down the right, but blasted over when he perhaps should have cut the ball back for two team mates.

Manager, Karl Schultz said: “To go to Ely and take all three points was always going to be a big ask. To do that with 10 men, whilst also keeping a clean sheet was massive for us today!

“We struggled to adapt to the sending off in the first half, but got to half time with the lead and restructured. The boys all battled extremely hard and stuck to their tasks as individuals and as a team. I was immensely proud of them after the game!”