Title chasers Wisbech Town FC face top home Newport Pagnell clash

Wisbech Town FC can make more massive strides towards the United Counties League title when they entertain rivals Newport Pagnell Town on Saturday at the Elgood’s Stadium (3pm).

The Fenmen, on 77 points, are a point ahead of Newport Pagnell, both teams having played 35 games, and six behind leaders Yaxley, but Wisbech have three games in hand.

A simple equation remains: win all seven games left, win the league. Wisbech enjoyed a 3-0 home win over ten-man Cogenhoe United last weekend. Goals came from Alex Beck (63 minutes), Adam Millson (70) and Josh Davison (72) on debut.

Fenmen boss Gary Setchell said after the Cogenhoe game: “We had five or six good chances in the first half.

“The pitch was difficult. It was a great finish from Alex Beck and we never looked back.

“It was a straight red card, no argument, and there were not really any arguments from them. It could have been nasty. At 3-0 we were disappointed we didn’t score double that.”

He said of the Pagnell clash: “We’ve got a massive game here next. It should be a great atmosphere.

“There are seven games to go, it’s in our hands and it’s nice to be in that situation.

“We’ve a got a big home game and then three tough away games.

“The fixtures are piling up but we’re all in the same boat, apart from Yaxley.”

Due to Holbeach United’s involvement in the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy Final on May 2, Wisbech’s UCL fixture at Carter’s Park – originally scheduled for Easter Monday – will now be played on Wednesday, April 25, 7.45pm.

The trip to Daventry Town will take place on Tuesday, May 1, time to be confirmed.