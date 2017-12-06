Tydd net disciplined PDFL home win over Uppingham Town

Peterborough & District Football League

Division 1

Tydd St Mary FC 4

Uppingham Town FC 0

Tydd continued their steady climb on Saturday with a well-disciplined home win and now sit in fourth place with games in hand on the teams above them.

Tydd took the lead on five minutes when an excellent pass by Will Kirkham found Jake Clitheroe to score past the despairing ’keeper.

Tydd continued to play football but a very physical Uppingham side were making life difficult. However, on 23 minutes, Karl Smith picked a perfect pass from central midfield that gave Clitheroe a one- on-one race to get to the ball with the Uppingham ’keeper. Clitheroe got there first and took it around the ’keeper and slammed home for 2–0.

The second half saw Uppingham press but not really make much headway as the Tydd defence, marshalled excellently by centre halves Stu Brown and Dan Piccaver, dealt with everything that Town could throw at them.

On 64 minutes, Brown cleared for Tydd from an Uppingham free kick to clear the Town defence perfectly for Clitheroe to run onto, who made an emphatic finish.

Just two minutes later, The Saints finished the game off when substitute and player manager, Paul Clarke, set up Clitheroe with a deft flick of his right boot to set the striker away onto goal. Again, Clitheroe won the one-on-one contest with the Uppingham ’keeper to score his and Tydd’s fourth goal of the game.

Uppingham Town almost got a consolation goal right at the end of the match but for an outstanding save from David Cooper in goal.

Co-manager, Carl Wilson, said: “We worked hard today on a very heavy pitch. We are all working for each other and the benefits of teamwork are now really paying off. We now move on and look towards a tough fixture next week away to Peterborough Polonia who are one position above us. This will be a massive game for us. A proper six-pointer.”

6-a-side

Soccersixes King’s Lynn - Sunday Premiership

Team Pl W D L Pts

Red Devils 18 15 0 3 30

Fc Foreigners 18 11 1 6 23

Scouting For Gls 18 10 0 8 20

Wootons A 18 7 1 10 15

Lynns A 18 7 0 11 14

Benteke Fried Chic 18 3 0 15 6

Championship

Wootons B 18 14 1 3 29

Queens Park Rns 18 13 2 3 28

Something F.C 18 9 1 8 19

Stebbings Fc 18 7 1 10 15

2 Girls One Klopp 18 5 1 12 11

Pe3 18 2 2 14 6

League 1

Discoverys Legends 18 12 0 6 24

Special Ones 18 12 0 6 24

Unreal Madrid Fc 18 11 0 7 22

Lynns B 18 9 1 8 19

Abusement Park 18 6 1 11 13

Hopefuls 18 3 0 15 6

Thu Premiership

Mk Swagga Dons 2 2 0 0 4

Anglers 2 2 0 0 4

Meadowsborough 2 2 0 0 4

Arsealona 2 1 0 1 2

Qeh Fc 2 1 0 1 2

No Fuchs Given 2 0 0 2 0

The Carter Crew 2 0 0 2 0

Score Patrol 2 0 0 2 0

Wed Premiership

Lynn C 5 5 0 0 10

Norfolk N Chance 5 3 0 2 6

Miss Kickz 5 3 0 2 6

Score Patrol 5 2 0 3 4

Solar 4 1 2 1 4

Dream Team 5 1 2 2 4

Classongrass 4 0 2 2 2

Norfolk N Good 5 1 0 4 2

Tue Premiership

Wadiyatalkinabeet 3 3 0 0 6

Tn Mut Nin Skrtels 3 3 0 0 6

Somos El Fútbol 3 3 0 0 6

Anglers 3 2 0 1 4

Sub Standard Lg 3 1 0 2 2

Ko Sixes 3 1 0 2 2

Blue Division 1 0 0 1 0

Sp’ky Utd 3 0 0 3 0

Psk Lynnhoven 1 0 0 1 0

Galacticos 3 0 0 3 0

Championship

Mol’r City 3 3 0 0 6

Psk Lynnhoven 3 2 1 0 5

Blue Division 3 1 2 0 4

Balotellitubbies 3 2 0 1 4

Skull Fc 3 1 1 1 3

Fake Madrid 3 1 1 1 3

Lads On Toure 3 1 1 1 3

Afc Wabbits 3 0 1 2 1

Gremlin Utd 3 0 1 2 1

Fruitsys Finest 3 0 0 3 0