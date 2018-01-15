Vince saving grace as Wisbech Town draw at basement side Oadby

Wisbech Town FC have yet to win in 2018 after drawing 1-1 at ChromaSport UCL Premier bottom-of-the-table Oadby Town, and they were indebted to stand-in ’keeper Sam Vince.

With regular stopper Paul Bastock suspended after the previous week’s two yellow card sending off in the FA Vase against Bromsgrove Sporting, Vince donned the jersey for his first game in Fenmen colours since mid-September.

Skipper Jon Fairweather was also starting a two-game suspension while Dan Bendon was injured, so midfielder Sam Murphy dropped into the centre of the back four. Midfielder Danny Setchell returned after completing a two-game ban.

Wisbech went ahead in the seventh minute, a well-worked move involving Michael Frew and Kieran Hamilton set up Alex Beck for his 24th goal of the season.

Oadby created several chances to equalise, but Vince saved a shot well with his legs and other efforts failed to trouble him. Setchell was forced off by injury after 24 minutes and defender Jamie Stevens didn’t come out for the second half following a couple of heavy opposition challenges.

The home side equalised 10 minutes into the second half through Josh Walsh and were it not for Vince pulling off some vital saves, they could well have won the game.

Substitute Josh Ford was sent off late on after clashing with Oadby sub Liam Baines who was also given his marching orders as both players picked up second yellow cards.

Wisbech: Vince; Stevens (Ford 46 min), Wilson, Yong, Bunting, Hamilton (Cousins 67), Millson, Murphy, D Setchell (Smith 24), Beck, Frew.

Next Saturday, the fourth place Fenmen − who could have stolen more ground on leaders Newport Pagnell Town who lost 4-0 at Yaxley − host Northampton Sileby Rangers in the league.