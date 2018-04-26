Walbridge brace helps secure maiden Wisbech Town Acorns title

Cambs 3B

Alconbury Reserves 2

Wisbech Town Acorns 4

Wisbech Town Acorns secured the Cambs 3B title in their maiden campaign after seeing off resilient opposition in the form of Alconbury Reserves.

Manager Karl Schultz was unhappy with his team’s performance, choosing to make three substitutions with them trailing at half-time.

The changes took all of four minutes to pay dividends as Ant Walbridge converted from close range to level the game again.

Walbridge and Alfa Jalo linked up again to allow the former to complete his brace.

Jalo put the icing on the cake after Nathan Gomez released him down the wing.

Schultz said: “I’m immensely proud of my boys. Alconbury Reserves have probably made us work the hardest for the result in this game out of all the teams we’ve played.

“We should hopefully pick up the title next week at Chatteris Fen Tigers. It would be great if they gave us a guard of honour considering the rivalries we’ve had in the past.”

Cambs 4B

Wisbech Tn Acorns Res 4

Coldham United 0

Acorns Reserves managed to complete 2018 with an unbeaten home record after demolishing Coldham United.

Goals from Alex Hannibal-Stewart, Kris Masiarz (2) and Lewi Gunn (penalty) secured all three points in what has proved a largely successful season for the reserves.

They finish their campaign with trips to Hemingford and Isleham.

Cambs League 5b

Benwick Athletic Res 0

Fenstanton Res 3

Benwick Athletic Res, who have enjoyed an excellent turnaround in fortunes since Christmas, suffered defeat in their last game of the season.

Benwick tested the Fenstanton keeper throughout the first half and he made excellent saves from Dillon Stevens and Dayne Moore.

The game marked final Benwick appearances for Gary Davis (83 games) and Mark Bishop (88 games).