Wisbech Acorns into second with Cottenham win ahead of crunch Kershaw Cambs League clash

Cambs League 3B

Cottenham United Reserves 1

Wisbech Town Acorns 3

Wisbech Town Acorns moved into second place ahead of next weekend’s top of the table clash against The Eagle with a 3-1 away win at Cottenham.

Acorns enjoyed the perfect start after Daniel Short rose highest to nod Home Keiron Tadgell’s corner to put the visitors 1-0 up inside 10 minutes.

The home side enjoyed more of the ball for the next 30 mins or so, but wasted opportunities to play the ball through the thirds by kicking long. It was Acorns who scored next following Cory Collins closing down the Home team keeper to take the ball five yards out and score his first goal for the club.

Within five minutes of the restart Acorns essentially put the game to bed after a Matthew Thomas free kick found the top corner to go 3-0 up.

Unfortunately, the visitors put a blot on their record for this game, conceding a goal with 15 mins remaining, but held out to take all 3 Points.

Manager, Karl Schultz, said: “We were missing a few key regulars from the squad this week. But those who came into the starting line up did really well and have given me a selection headache for next week already! The strength in depth of this squad is fantastic and we’re all looking forward to next weeks top of the table match against The Eagle.”

Results Saturday, December 9

Kershaw Premier: Chatteris Town v Great Shelford postponed.

Senior B: March Town United Res 4 Royston A 2; Witchford 96 v Wisbech St Mary Res P-P.

Mead Plant & Grab 1B: Fenstanton v Chatteris Tn Res P-P.

2B: Soham United R v Doddington United P-P; Wimblington 2 Wisbech St Mary A 2.

3B: Cottenham United R 1 Wisbech Town Acorns 3; The Eagle 5 Benwick Ath 4; Wisbech St M B v Guyhirn P-P.

4B: Ely Cru’s R v Chatteris T A P-P; Huntingdon U R 5 Wimblington Res 0; March Rangers Res 3 Coldham Utd 2; Outwell Sw’s Res v Wisbech T Acs Res P-P.

5B: Benwick Ath Res v Littleport T R Away Walkover; Chatteris Fen T Res v Marchester Utd P-P; Coldham U Res v Wicken P-P; March Soccer Academy 1 St Ives Rgs R 1.

ChromaSport Peterborough League

Premier Division: Leverington Sports v Pbro Sports Res P-P; Sutton Bridge U v ICA P-P.

Division One: Peterborough Polonia 1 Tydd St Mary 5 (Stuart Brown, Jake Clitheroe 4).

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 3 Rippingale & Folkingham 1.

Division Three: Leverington Sports Res v Holbeach Bk P-P.

Division Four: Long Sutton Res v Parkside P-P; Tydd St Mary Res v FC Peterborough R P-P.

Division Five: FC Peterborough A v Leverington A P-P. 5B: Hampton FC 2 FC Parson Drove Res 3.

PFA Senior Cup: Thorney v Long Sutton Ath P-P.