Wisbech’s Vase dream ended at last 32 stage by Bromsgrove

FA VASE FOURTH

ROUND PROPER

Wisbech 1

Bromsgrove Sporting 3

Wisbech Town were left to rue missed opportunities as they exited this year’s FA Vase at the last 32 stage.

The Fenmen more than held their own against their illustrious visitors, but were foiled by a string of fine saves from Reece Francis in the first half of an incident-packed tie.

How the score remained goalless in front of a bumper crowd of 650 until the early stages of the second half was anyone’s guess.

Despite Wisbech’s early dominance, it was Bromsgrove who went ahead on 62 minutes, former Stratford Town frontman Richard Gregory scoring from the penalty spot after Jon Fairweather had handled.

Six minutes later Sean Brain made it 2-0.

But Wisbech gave themselves a lifeline and put the visiting celebrations on hold, albeit briefly, when Alex Beck drilled in a shot from the right side of the area.

But then came a crazy few minutes which ultimately cost Wisbech their place in the competition.

Bastock appeared to have the ball kicked out of his hands and in the ensuing scramble, Fairweather committed another foul which earned him a second yellow card and an early bath.

Bastock was also booked, then beaten from the spot by Gregory again.

The record-breaking shotstopper continued his protests. Seemingly resigned to his fate, he picked up his towel and bottle and made his way off the pitch.

His second yellow card from the referee saw him hurl more insults at the man in black.

Down to nine men and two goals in arrears, Wisbech were down and out.

Wisbech Town: Bastock, Fairweather, Stevens, Wilson (Ford 84), Yong, Bunting, Millson, Murphy, Smith (Hamilton 45), Beck, Frew.

Substitutes not used: Bendon, Cousins.

Attendance: 650.

Referee: Edward Piddock.