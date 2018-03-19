Wisbech St Mary secure vital win in relegation battle

Wisbech St Mary got a vital win in their Thurlow Nunn Division One relegation battle by beating visitors Team Bury 3-1 on Saturday.
Fourth-from-bottom Saints’ scorers were Nick Davey, Jordan Goult and Dale Parnell.
Attendance: 25.
Saints enjoyed KO Cup success on Tuesday last week at Debenham LC 2-0. On target were Parnell again and Jack Friend.
Attendance: 42.
Next Saturday Wisbech St Mary travel to Whitton United while March Town United, whose game at Cornard Utd at the weekend was postponed, go to Leiston.
Sixth-from-bottom March Town United entertained Norwich CBS last night.
S Tech Prem
Cambridge City Dev Ladies 2
March Town Ladies 1
The Hares put in an excellent performance at Cambridge City Ladies in the S Tech Prem.
Shannon Shaw scored her 20th goal of the season, after being put through by Naomi McGarvie.
Shaw lobbed the keeper in the eighth minute with a great finish.
The Hares played well defensively, leaving City with limited chances in the first half.
A great one-handed save from Tori Sharpe ensured that the Hares led at the break.
City put the pressure on in the second half, with the Hares looking strong on the counter-attack.
The team could do nothing to stop a well-worked equaliser ten minutes from time and City scored the winner in the 86th minute.
Late chances fell to Livvi Hodges, whose shot was well saved and a decent penalty shout for handball was denied.
It was a hard result for the ladies who had given their all.
and deserved something from the game in icy conditions.