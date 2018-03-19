Wisbech St Mary secure vital win in relegation battle

Wisbech St Mary got a vital win in their Thurlow Nunn Division One relegation battle by beating visitors Team Bury 3-1 on Saturday.

Fourth-from-bottom Saints’ scorers were Nick Davey, Jordan Goult and Dale Parnell.

Attendance: 25.

Saints enjoyed KO Cup success on Tuesday last week at Debenham LC 2-0. On target were Parnell again and Jack Friend.

Attendance: 42.

Next Saturday Wisbech St Mary travel to Whitton United while March Town United, whose game at Cornard Utd at the weekend was postponed, go to Leiston.

Sixth-from-bottom March Town United entertained Norwich CBS last night.

S Tech Prem

Cambridge City Dev Ladies 2

March Town Ladies 1

The Hares put in an excellent performance at Cambridge City Ladies in the S Tech Prem.

Shannon Shaw scored her 20th goal of the season, after being put through by Naomi McGarvie.

Shaw lobbed the keeper in the eighth minute with a great finish.

The Hares played well defensively, leaving City with limited chances in the first half.

A great one-handed save from Tori Sharpe ensured that the Hares led at the break.

City put the pressure on in the second half, with the Hares looking strong on the counter-attack.

The team could do nothing to stop a well-worked equaliser ten minutes from time and City scored the winner in the 86th minute.

Late chances fell to Livvi Hodges, whose shot was well saved and a decent penalty shout for handball was denied.

It was a hard result for the ladies who had given their all.

and deserved something from the game in icy conditions.