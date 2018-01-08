Wisbech Town Acorns beat Benwick going into top of table clash

Cambs League 3B

Benwick Athletic 2

Wisbech Town Acorns 4

Acorns head into their top of the table clash with Ely Crusaders next weekend after picking up a tricky three points away at Benwick.

Acorns dominated the first 45 minutes after Alfa Jalo (strike at the near post), Richard Hunt (header from a corner) and Luke Gale (penalty and a fine solo run) all netted to make it 4-0 at half time.

The second half saw Acorns hit the cross bar and miss a penalty as Benwick scored two avoidable goals.

Manager Karl Schultz said: “The first half was perhaps the best I’ve seen us play all season. I made a few changes at half time with next week in mind. We weren’t anywhere near as good second half, but still created chances! The goals Benwick scored came from individual errors and were soft, but to be fair Benwick kept chasing the game and deserved their goals.”