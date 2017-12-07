Wisbech Town Acorns fail to grasp Cambs League chance versus Alconbury

Cambs League 3B

Wisbech Town Acorns 1

Alconbury Res 2

All of the top three dropped points, as Acorns failed to take the opportunity to top the table.

Alconbury started the sharper of the two teams in the opening exchanges, but Acorns took the lead after a physical challenge from Anthony Melton released Jason Lindhurst to chip over the advancing Alconbury keeper.

Two errors in as many minutes turned the game on its head.

Manager, Karl Schultz said “I’m disappointed we lost today, but I’m not surprised. Alconbury wanted it more.

“Unfortunately it’s the time of year where illness, injury and working commitments can hurt you. Hopefully we can step up against Cottenham next week and get back on track!”

Cambs League 4B

Chatteris A 0

Wisbech Tn Acorns Res 3

Alex Hannibal returned to his former club to haunt them, grabbing a brace before Joseph Crown completed the scoring. This win saw the reserves keep their first clean sheet of the season in what was described as a dominant, controlled display from start to finish.