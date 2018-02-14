Wisbech Town boss salutes battling qualities of his side

Wisbech Town manager Gary Setchell saluted the battling qualities of his side after they moved to within a point of Yaxley at the top of the United Counties League table.

A solitary goal from Michael Frew eight minutes before the break was enough to settle the game against their nearest-placed rivals in Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash at the Elgood’s Stadium.

Setchell said: “I thought that we dominated the game for long periods. We saw four or five efforts go past the post and their goalkeeper has made two or three good saves.

“When you go into the last 10 or 15 minutes against a side like Yaxley with only a one-goal lead, you are likely to cause yourself problems.

“Yaxley are always going to keep going and create opportunities but they didn’t do that too much against us.

“We played the conditions well and turned it into a bit of a battle by putting the ball into the right areas and it caused Yaxley problems all night.

“We currently look like a team who can win football matches by either playing well like we did on Saturday or by digging into the trenches like we had to tonight.”

A late moment of controversy saw Yaxley denied a late penalty when a shot from visiting striker Phil Stebbing appeared to be punched off the goal-line by a home defender.

On the incident, Setchell said: “I think we’ve had a huge slice of luck with the handball if I’m being honest.

“If they’d been given a penalty and had gone on to draw the game I think it would have been a massive injustice to us and a bit of a smash-and-grab on their part.”

Wisbech have another huge game this Saturday (February 17) when visiting Newport Pagnell. Pagnell are a point behind Wisbech having played the same number of matches.