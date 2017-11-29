Wisbech Town boss Setchell aiming for more happy FA Vase memories at Racing Club Warwick

Wisbech Town Football Club manager Gary Setchell wants to make more happy memories against Racing Club Warwick on Saturday in the FA Vase.

The visiting Fenmen are unbeaten in 16 league and cup games going into the Buildbase FA Vase third round tie.

Setchell explained: “I made my King’s Lynn debut in 1993 against Racing Club Warwick. Obviously I’ve played against them before but I don’t think there’s anyone there who is still there! Obviously Wisbech beat them in 2007. They play in a tough league.

“I know they’re a Step 6 side but they’re always difficult.

“The Leicester or Birmingham sides have always got a bit about them, so we’ll have to be at our best to come and get a result.

“In the Vase the home team will have their contingent but we’ll take a fair few fans up there. The supporters come out for the FA Vase. There were a lot of us at Thetford and that made a difference, and hopefully we can give them a lot to cheer about next Saturday.”

Setchell welcomes any additions to his squad, and added that as long as the Fenmen are collecting prize money, this is possible: “While we’re in the Vase I’ve pushed my luck.

“I’ve stuck with the same budget that Dick (ex-manager Creasey) had. If you have to move one or two things around, then move them around.

“If we stay in the Vase that’ll help us further down the line, not just in the Vase, but obviously in the league.

“You always want to add to the squad. I’ve got a lot of players who have played nearly every minute. It would be nice to be in a position where I could give them a little breather and rotate them a little bit.

“If we could add one or two that keeps people on their toes, and competition for places.”