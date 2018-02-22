Wisbech Town boss Setchell plays it cool as Fenmen keep up pressure

Wisbech Town kept themselves firmly in contention at the top of the United Counties League Premier Division after a 2-2 draw with title rivals Newport Pagnell.

Gary Setchell’s Fenmen stay second in the UCL top-flight standings after Saturday’s draw but the Wisbech chief is refusing to look too far ahead.

Setchell said: “It is wide open at the top of the table.

“We are right up there and well in the mix, which is great but we are not getting carried away. It is still very tight at the top of the table.

“There is still a lot of football to be played and I am sure there are going to be plenty of twists and turns.

“We are in a good position and will be taking each game as it comes, trying to get as many points on the board as we can and then we will see where it puts us.”

The Fenmen travelled to Newport Pagnell plagued by injury problems, leaving them only able to name two substitutes, including recent signing Connor Pilbeam, who was featuring in a Wisbech squad for the first time.

Setchell’s side started brightly and came close to a dream start when Alex Beck went agonisingly close to connecting with Michael Frew’s first-minute cross.

Wisbech made the most of their bright start and were ahead after seven minutes when Dan Bendon latched onto Frew’s flick-on from Billy Smith’s corner.

The visitors’ lead lasted until the 22nd minute when the home side drew level through Greg Ling.

This top-of-the-table clash was fiercely competitive but neither side could break the deadlock despite creating good chances.

The third goal of the afternoon arrived in the 82nd minute and left Wisbech with an uphill battle when the hosts’ top scorer Fazel Koriya knocked in the rebound when Paul Bastock saved Josh Winter’s shot.

Wisbech rallied and with three minutes to play Billy Smith’s corner was forced home by Beck for his 30th goal of the season, ensuring Wisbech remained firmly in the title shake-up.

Saturday’s result leaves the Fenmen three points behind leaders Yaxley – who they beat 1-0 last Tuesday night – with three games in hand on the Cuckoos.

Wisbech return to action on Saturday when they travel to seventh-placed Harborough Town (kick-off 3pm).