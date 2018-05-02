Wisbech Town close in on United Counties League title

Gary Setchell wants to “finish the job off” and lead Wisbech Town to their first league title for more than 25 years.

The Fenmen couldn’t be in better hands under the tutorship of Setchell as they look to complete an historic week at the Elgoods Stadium.

Victory at Daventry Town last night, thanks to a solitary Adam Millson goal, guaranteed Wisbech promotion and success in the return fixture at home on Saturday will clinch the club’s first league crown since 1990/91.

Setchell, who guided A47 rivals King’s Lynn Town to two promotions during his time at The Walks, said: “Yes, I have been there and done it all before but it has been a totally different kettle of fish at Wisbech.

“When I came here we were 16th in the table and have had to come from nowhere. The players have been playing with pressure on them every week and I think that will stand them in good stead.

“I felt I did a good job at Lynn so for me, personally, it would mean a lot getting my third promotion in seven years as a manager.

“But it’s all about the players. There’s a lot of lads in that changing room who have been here five or six years and won nothing, so they are desperate to put that right.”

On Saturday, a roller-coaster UCL title race became a two-team shoot-out after Holbeach, who Wisbech defeated 1-0 last Wednesday, ended Newport Pagnell’s dream with a 2-1 win at Carter’s Park.

Yaxley thumped Leicester Nirvana 5-1 at In2itive Park and remain a point ahead of the Fenmen, 6-0 winners at home to Oadby, by a single point following a 1-0 success at Kirby Muxloe last night.

Josh Ford claimed a hat-trick for Wisbech against Oadby with fellow strike partner Alex Beck (2) and Jonno Fairweather also scoring.

On Saturday’s win over Oadby, Setchell said: “The pitch was good and we played some good stuff when we moved it about in the first half.

“We’re going for the title and they were third-from-bottom so we were expected to win, but they gave us a real good game at their place.

“That’s four clean sheets and four wins on the bounce so that stands us in good stead going into the last week of the season.

“We all know it’s a two-horse race now and I think it will go right down to our last game at home to Daventry.

“Even if we do win on Tuesday night, I still think we’ll have a job to do here on Saturday.”

The last time the Fenmen clinched a promotion came back in the 1996/97 season when they finished runners-up to Wroxham in the Eastern Counties League.