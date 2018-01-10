Wisbech Town FA Vase race row

Wisbech Town FC have been caught up in a race row following their controversial exit from the FA Vase on Saturday.

Away fans of Bromsgrove Sporting, who won the fourth-round tie against nine-man Wisbech 3-1, alleged that racist comments were made by members of the crowd.

Wisbech chairman Paul Brenchley, who said the club are investigating these claims and rejected allegations that coins were thrown at the Bromsgrove goalkeeper, added: “Wisbech Town FC will not tolerate any racial abuse whatsoever.

“The four officials did not hear any nor did the two representatives of Cambs FA.

“This morning I covered virtually every inch of the pitch repairing the divots and I didn’t find a penny.

“We are awaiting the referee’s report before we make any decisions.”

Bromsgrove manager Paul Smith said: “Although a few tried to spoil it, the board, players, staff, majority of fans and especially Gary Setchell of Wisbech Town FC were top drawer on and off the pitch.

“I wish you all the best for the rest of the season.”

Fenmen boss Gary Setchell said of the game: “We never scored while we were on top. Key moments and decisions change games, but their keeper has made some good saves and they defended well.

“We didn’t defend well enough on the day and got punished for our mistakes.”

Setchell’s third-spot Fenmen troops will resume ChromaSport UCL Premier Division action next Saturday at basement side Oadby Town.

Making his debut in the tie was experienced 36-year-old midfielder Richard Bunting.

Bunting has spent the last four years at AFC Rushden & Diamonds and has been their club captain since the 2014-15 season.

He also skippered the King’s Lynn Town side under Setchell which won the Northern Premier League Division One South title in 2012-13.

Setchell would like to thank AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks for his assistance in the transfer.